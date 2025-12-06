Cégjegyzék
  Fizetések
  Adattudós

  Összes Adattudós fizetés

CGI Adattudós Fizetések

A Adattudós kompenzáció in United States a CGI cégnél összesen $116K yearként a Associate Data Scientist szinthez. A medián yeares kompenzációs in United States csomag összesen $160K. Tekintsd meg a CGI teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Átlagos Kompenzáció Szint
Szint neve
Összesen
Alapfizetés
Részvény
Bónusz
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Mik a karrierszintek a CGI?

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Adattudós pozícióra a CGI cégnél in United States évi $175,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CGI cégnél a Adattudós szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,000.

