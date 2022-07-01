Cégkönyvtár
CertiK
CertiK Fizetések

CertiK fizetési tartománya $102,000 teljes kompenzációban évente Adattudós alsó végén $653,250 Projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól CertiK. Utoljára frissítve: 8/17/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $160K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adattudós
Median $102K
Adattudományi vezető
$209K

Termékdizájner
$146K
Termékvezető
$219K
Projektmenedzser
$653K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$175K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$624K
GYIK

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CertiK הוא Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $653,250. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CertiK הוא $192,035.

Egyéb források