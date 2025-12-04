Cégjegyzék
Cerence
  Fizetések
  Technikai programmenedzser

  Összes Technikai programmenedzser fizetés

Cerence Technikai programmenedzser Fizetések

A medián Technikai programmenedzser kompenzációs in Canada csomag a Cerence cégnél összesen CA$121K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Cerence teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/4/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Cerence
Senior Project Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
Összesen évente
$87.7K
Szint
-
Alapbér
$87.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
13 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Cerence?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Nem találhatók fizetések
Közreműködés

Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött Technikai programmenedzser ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióra a Cerence cégnél in Canada évi CA$144,701 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Cerence cégnél a Technikai programmenedzser szerepkörre in Canada jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CA$115,726.

Egyéb források

