Centric Software
Centric Software Terméktervező Fizetések

A medián Terméktervező kompenzációs in United States csomag a Centric Software cégnél összesen $150K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Centric Software teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítva: 12/4/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Összesen évente
$150K
Szint
-
Alapbér
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$10K
Cégnél töltött évek
3 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
4 Év
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Terméktervező pozícióra a Centric Software cégnél in United States évi $195,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Centric Software cégnél a Terméktervező szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,000.

