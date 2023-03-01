Cégkönyvtár
Centric Software Fizetések

Centric Software fizetési tartománya $101,570 teljes kompenzációban évente Informatikus alsó végén $255,000 Megoldásépítész felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Centric Software. Utoljára frissítve: 8/17/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Termékdizájner
Median $150K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $123K
Informatikus
$102K

Termékvezető
$159K
Értékesítés
$174K
Megoldásépítész
$255K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Centric Software-nél a Megoldásépítész at the Common Range Average level, évi $255,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Centric Software-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $154,600.

