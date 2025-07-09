Cégjegyzék
Centific
Centific Fizetések

A Centific fizetése $50,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $287,430-ig egy Programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Centific. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $70K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $95K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$68.6K

Emberi erőforrások
$50.3K
Informatikus (IT)
$68.6K
Programvezető
$287K
Műszaki programvezető
$80.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Centific cégnél: Programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $287,430 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Centific cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $70,000.

