Cégjegyzék
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fizetések

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fizetése $111,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $195,975-ig egy UX kutató pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Adattudós
Median $111K

Egészségügyi Informatika

Economist
Median $140K
Informatikus (IT)
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Projektmenedzser
$149K
UX kutató
$196K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ir UX kutató at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $195,975. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ir $140,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források