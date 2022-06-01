Cégjegyzék
Centerfield
Centerfield Fizetések

A Centerfield fizetése $58,531 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $248,750-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Centerfield. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Adattudós
$122K
Marketing
$249K
Terméktervező
$58.5K

Értékesítés
$151K
Szoftvermérnök
$101K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Centerfield cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $248,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Centerfield cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $121,605.

