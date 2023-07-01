Cégjegyzék
Center for Economic Growth
    • Rólunk

    The Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is a professional economic and business development organization that helps businesses in New York's Capital Region. They offer support for businesses looking to relocate or expand, as well as entrepreneurship and workforce training services. CEG also provides resources, support, and opportunities for business growth, and helps businesses source quality talent. They receive funding from various organizations, including the NYS Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation, NIST/MEP, and National Grid. CEG is responsible for assisting local manufacturing and technology companies in generating sales, improving infrastructure, and overcoming growth barriers.

    http://www.ceg.org
    Weboldal
    1987
    Alapítás éve
    31
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Egyéb források