Centene Fizetések

A Centene fizetése $42,785 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $193,463-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Centene. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Gépi Tanulás Mérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Webhely Megbízhatósági Mérnök

Üzleti elemző
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Aktuárius
Median $110K

Adattudós
Median $99.1K
Adatelemző
Median $79K
Projektmenedzser
Median $81K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $116K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $130K
Terméktervező
Median $140K
Termékmenedzser
Median $120K
Könyvelő
$78.4K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$42.8K
Üzletfejlesztés
$97.3K
Adattudományi vezető
$193K
Pénzügyi elemző
$66.3K
Emberi erőforrások
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Programvezető
$147K
Toborzó
$151K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$118K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $180K
Megoldástervező
$145K

Adatarchitekt

UX kutató
$98K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Centene is Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene is $117,203.

