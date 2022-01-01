Cégjegyzék
Censys Fizetések

A Censys fizetése $122,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $289,100-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Censys. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
$289K
Toborzó
$122K
Szoftvermérnök
$199K

