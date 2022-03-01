Cégjegyzék
Celigo
Celigo Fizetések

A Celigo fizetése $22,783 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing műveletek pozícióhoz az alsó végén $207,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Celigo. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $29.5K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $207K
Üzletfejlesztés
$73.6K

Ügyfél-sikeresség
$98.3K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Marketing műveletek
$22.8K
Terméktervező
$62.1K
Megoldástervező
$59.3K
Műszaki programvezető
$98K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Celigo is Termékmenedzser with a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celigo is $85,815.

