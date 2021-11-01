Cégjegyzék
Cedar
Cedar Fizetések

A Cedar fizetése $121,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $235,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cedar. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $235K
Adattudós
Median $150K

Termékmenedzser
Median $121K
Toborzó
Median $145K
Emberi erőforrások
$149K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$158K
Megoldástervező
Median $229K
UX kutató
$124K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Cedar cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $235,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Cedar cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,000.

