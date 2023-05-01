Cégjegyzék
Castle Biosciences
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Castle Biosciences céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    Weboldal
    2008
    Alapítás éve
    482
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Castle Biosciences cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források