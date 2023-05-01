Cégjegyzék
Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Fizetések

A Canadian Solar fizetése $68,241 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $298,500-ig egy Jogi pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Canadian Solar. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$81.6K
Adatelemző
$68.2K
Jogi
$299K

Gépészmérnök
$134K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Canadian Solar is Jogi at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canadian Solar is $107,963.

