Cambia Health Solutions Fizetések

A Cambia Health Solutions fizetése $74,157 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $274,365-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Cambia Health Solutions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $112K
Könyvelő
$137K
Aktuárius
$137K

Üzleti elemző
$74.2K
Adatelemző
$83.6K
Termékmenedzser
$122K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$274K
GYIK

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Cambia Health Solutions jest Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $274,365. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Cambia Health Solutions wynosi $122,385.

