Bynder Fizetések

A Bynder fizetése $56,013 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $158,308-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bynder. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $70.7K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
Median $56K
Adattudós
$72K

Informatikus (IT)
$64.7K
Marketing
$66.9K
Termékmenedzser
$158K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$130K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Bynder is Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bynder is $70,728.

Egyéb források