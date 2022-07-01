Cégjegyzék
Bybit
Bybit Fizetések

A Bybit fizetése $29,850 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $131,829-ig egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bybit. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
Median $118K
Üzleti elemző
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Gépészmérnök
$50.2K
Terméktervező
$111K
Termékmenedzser
$67.9K
Értékesítés
$29.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Bybit cégnél: Üzleti elemző at the Common Range Average level évi $131,829 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bybit cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $91,900.

Egyéb források