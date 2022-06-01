Cégjegyzék
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Fizetések

A Burns & McDonnell fizetése $9,278 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Építőmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $231,761-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Burns & McDonnell. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Villamosmérnök
Median $111K
Hardvermérnök
Median $144K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $74K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $110K
Projektmenedzser
Median $210K
Üzleti elemző
$129K
Építőmérnök
$9.3K
Automatizálási mérnök
$95.8K
Ipari tervező
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$99.5K
ÉGV mérnök
$131K
Terméktervező
$119K
Megoldástervező
$232K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Burns & McDonnell cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $231,761 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Burns & McDonnell cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $115,100.

