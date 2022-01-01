Cégjegyzék
Bungie
Bungie Fizetések

A Bungie fizetése $108,455 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Cybersecurity Analyst pozícióhoz az alsó végén $285,420-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bungie. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $163K

Videojáték Szoftvermérnök

Emberi erőforrások
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Termékmenedzser
$249K
Toborzó
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Műszaki programvezető
$143K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Bungie cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $285,420 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bungie cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $186,930.

