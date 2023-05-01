Cégkönyvtár
Broad Institute
Broad Institute Fizetések

Broad Institute fizetési tartománya $102,485 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $185,000 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Broad Institute. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $145K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adattudós
Median $120K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $185K

Termékvezető
Median $160K
Termékdizájner
$114K
Projektmenedzser
$102K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Broad Institute-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető, évi $185,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Broad Institute-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $132,500.

