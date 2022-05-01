Cégjegyzék
Bright Health
Bright Health Fizetések

A Bright Health fizetése $127,160 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $249,240-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bright Health. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Termékmenedzser
$249K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $127K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$216K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Bright Health cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $249,240 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bright Health cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $216,075.

