BlueVine Fizetések

A BlueVine fizetése $100,890 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $270,000-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BlueVine. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Üzletfejlesztés
Median $270K
Adatelemző
$101K
Pénzügyi elemző
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Partnermenedzser
$259K
Terméktervező
Median $151K
Termékmenedzser
$199K
Szoftvermérnök
$141K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$264K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BlueVine cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés évi $270,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BlueVine cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $151,000.

