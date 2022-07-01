Cégjegyzék
BlueHalo
BlueHalo Fizetések

A BlueHalo fizetése $110,129 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $246,225-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BlueHalo. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $120K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Hardvermérnök
Median $203K
Terméktervező
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Műszaki programvezető
$246K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BlueHalo cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $246,225 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BlueHalo cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $161,500.

