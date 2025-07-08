Cégjegyzék
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Fizetések

A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan fizetése $64,521 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $153,326-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$70.6K
Adatelemző
$74.5K
Adattudós
$80.8K

Informatikus (IT)
$153K
Szoftvermérnök
$64.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan cégnél: Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level évi $153,326 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $74,535.

