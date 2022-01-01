Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Blue Cross Blue Shield Association fizetése $54,270 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $265,320-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $107K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Aktuárius
Median $168K
Adattudós
Median $109K

Üzleti elemző
Median $100K
Terméktervező
Median $70K
Adatelemző
$161K
Emberi erőforrások
$54.3K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $100K
Termékmenedzser
$149K
Projektmenedzser
$111K
Megoldástervező
$265K

Adatarchitekt

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $265,320 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blue Cross Blue Shield Association cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $109,000.

