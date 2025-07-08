Cégjegyzék
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Fizetések

A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas fizetése $90,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $140,700-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$103K
Adattudós
$141K
Szoftvermérnök
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $140,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $103,490.

Egyéb források