Blue Canyon Technologies Fizetések

A Blue Canyon Technologies fizetése $85,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $194,025-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blue Canyon Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Hardvermérnök
$194K
Gépészmérnök
$180K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $85K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$184K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blue Canyon Technologies cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $194,025 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blue Canyon Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $182,104.

