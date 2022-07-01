Cégjegyzék
Blue Canyon Technologies
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Blue Canyon Technologies céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Blue Canyon Technologies, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is a leading provider of turnkey small satellite solutions, including CubeSats and microsatellites. We specialize in precision pointing platforms based upon our high-performance attitude determination and control components. BCT’s highly experienced staff has developed low cost, flight-proven, high-performance, high-reliability spacecraft systems and components that enable a wide range of missions for academic, commercial, and government applications. Our state-of-the-art spacecraft and subsystems are supporting LEO, GEO, Lunar, and interplanetary missions.

    http://www.bluecanyontech.com
    Weboldal
    2008
    Alapítás éve
    330
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $50M-$100M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Blue Canyon Technologies cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • EdCast
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • DataCamp
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források