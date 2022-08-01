Cégjegyzék
Blue Apron
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Blue Apron Fizetések

A Blue Apron fizetése $140,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $229,643-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blue Apron. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $140K
Marketing
$161K
Marketing műveletek
$157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$230K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Blue Apron on Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $229,643. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Blue Apron ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $158,980.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Blue Apron cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Google
  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források