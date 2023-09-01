Cégjegyzék
Blinkit
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Blinkit Fizetések

A Blinkit fizetése $1,656 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $84,834-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blinkit. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer 1 $34.7K
Software Engineer 2 $48.1K
Software Engineer 3 $84.8K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $47.8K
Termékmenedzser
Median $43.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Könyvelő
$1.7K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$4.8K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$44K
Üzleti elemző
$24.6K
Adatelemző
$20.6K
Emberi erőforrások
$4.4K
Programvezető
$14K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blinkit cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Software Engineer 3 level évi $84,834 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blinkit cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $29,655.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Blinkit cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források