Cégjegyzék
Blinkist
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Blinkist Fizetések

A Blinkist fizetése $49,575 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $165,219-ig egy Vezérkari főnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blinkist. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $76.2K
Vezérkari főnök
$165K
Emberi erőforrások
$53.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Marketing
$49.6K
Termékmenedzser
$115K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$95.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Blinkist er Vezérkari főnök at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $165,219. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Blinkist er $85,814.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Blinkist cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források