Cégjegyzék
Blend360
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Blend360 Fizetések

A Blend360 fizetése $23,422 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $160,800-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Blend360. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Adattudós
Median $23.4K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $31.6K

Adatmérnök

Üzleti elemző
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Adatelemző
$53.7K
Adattudományi vezető
$161K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blend360 cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $160,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blend360 cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $53,730.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Blend360 cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Kimley Horn
  • Vanguard
  • Jane
  • InComm Payments
  • InMobi
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források