Blackstone Fizetések

Blackstone fizetési tartománya $40,903 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $300,000 Kockázati tőkés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Blackstone. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Pénzügyi elemző
Median $110K
Kockázati tőkés
Median $300K

Munkatárs

Elemző

Adattudós
Median $150K
Termékvezető
Median $155K
Adatelemző
Median $135K
Üzleti elemző
$40.9K
Üzletfejlesztés
$133K
Ügyfélmenedzsment
$109K
Informatikus
$139K
Befektetési bankár
$168K
Jogi
$219K
Marketing
$199K
Projektmenedzser
$48K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$136K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$207K
Megoldásépítész
$60.6K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Blackstone-nél a Kockázati tőkés, évi $300,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blackstone-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $146,731.

