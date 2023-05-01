Cégjegyzék
Blackline Safety
Főbb betekintések
    Rólunk

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Weboldal
    2004
    Alapítás éve
    481
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $50M-$100M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Egyéb források