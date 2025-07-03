Cégjegyzék
Blacklane
Blacklane Fizetések

A Blacklane fizetése $40,542 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $153,263-ig egy Marketing műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $87.9K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$64.4K
Adatelemző
$73K

Marketing műveletek
$153K
Termékmenedzser
$105K
Programvezető
$40.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Blacklane cégnél: Marketing műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $153,263 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Blacklane cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $80,442.

