Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies Fizetések

Black Sesame Technologies fizetési tartománya $85,224 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $193,800 Hardvermérnök felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Black Sesame Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $190K
Hardvermérnök
$194K
Emberi erőforrások
$85.2K

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Black Sesame Technologies-nél a Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level, évi $193,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Black Sesame Technologies-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $190,000.

