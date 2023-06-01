Cégkönyvtár
Bitvavo
Bitvavo Fizetések

Bitvavo fizetési tartománya $77,652 teljes kompenzációban évente Adattudós alsó végén $137,703 Projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Bitvavo. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $104K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adattudós
$77.7K
Termékvezető
$130K

Projektmenedzser
$138K
A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Bitvavo-nél a Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $137,703 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Bitvavo-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $117,110.

