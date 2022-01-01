Cégjegyzék
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Fizetések

A Birlasoft fizetése $1,438 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $165,825-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Birlasoft. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $7K
Megoldástervező
Median $160K
Üzleti elemző
$20.5K

Adattudós
$15.1K
Emberi erőforrások
$1.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$15.4K
Terméktervező
$11.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$160K
Műszaki programvezető
$166K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Birlasoft cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $165,825 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Birlasoft cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $15,374.

Egyéb források