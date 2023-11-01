Cégkönyvtár
BIC
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

BIC Fizetések

BIC fizetési tartománya $48,878 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $219,708 Programmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól BIC. Utoljára frissítve: 8/19/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Adatelemző
$75.9K
Programmenedzser
$220K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$48.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$122K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

El rol con mayor salario reportado en BIC es Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $219,708. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BIC es $98,734.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a BIC-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források