BharatPe Fizetések

A BharatPe fizetése $27,528 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $136,774-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BharatPe. Utoljára frissítve: 10/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $27.5K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $50K
Terméktervező
$85.5K

Projektmenedzser
$46.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$137K
Megoldástervező
$94.4K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di BharatPe ialah $67,730.

