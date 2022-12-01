Cégkönyvtár
Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group Fizetések

Berkeley Research Group fizetési tartománya $62,310 teljes kompenzációban évente Adminisztratív asszisztens alsó végén $233,825 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Berkeley Research Group. Utoljára frissítve: 8/13/2025

$160K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
Median $100K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$62.3K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$234K

Kockázati tőkés
$101K

Munkatárs

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Berkeley Research Group-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő at the Common Range Average level, évi $233,825 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Berkeley Research Group-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $100,250.

