Benefitfocus Fizetések

Benefitfocus fizetési tartománya $47,760 teljes kompenzációban évente Informatikus alsó végén $135,675 Technikai projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Benefitfocus. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $87K
Informatikus
$47.8K
Projektmenedzser
$83.3K

Technikai projektmenedzser
$136K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Benefitfocus is Technikai projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Benefitfocus is $85,150.

