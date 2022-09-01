Cégjegyzék
Bending Spoons
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Bending Spoons Fizetések

A Bending Spoons fizetése $55,272 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $154,372-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Bending Spoons. Utoljára frissítve: 8/26/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $83.8K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$71.3K
Adatelemző
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Adattudós
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Termékmenedzser
$59.7K
Toborzó
$86K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Adattudós at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Bending Spoons cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források