BearingPoint Fizetések

BearingPoint fizetési tartománya $15,112 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékdizájner alsó végén $157,400 Menedzsment tanácsadó felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól BearingPoint. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
Median $157K
Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $19.5K
Üzleti elemző
$53.8K

Adattudományi vezető
$56.7K
Termékdizájner
$15.1K
Termékvezető
$46.6K
Projektmenedzser
$52.9K
Megoldásépítész
$55.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a BearingPoint-nél a Menedzsment tanácsadó, évi $157,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BearingPoint-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $53,361.

