Beamery Fizetések

Beamery fizetési tartománya $68,805 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékdizájner alsó végén $199,995 Értékesítési mérnök felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Beamery. Utoljára frissítve: 8/25/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $116K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Ügyfélmenedzsment
$142K
Emberi erőforrások
$131K

Termékdizájner
$68.8K
Termékvezető
$76.6K
Toborzó
$97.8K
Értékesítési mérnök
$200K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$151K
UX kutató
$88.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Beamery-nél a Értékesítési mérnök at the Common Range Average level, évi $199,995 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Beamery-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $116,390.

