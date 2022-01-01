BDO Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A BDO fizetése $8,150 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $179,295-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BDO. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $86.5K

Adatmérnök

Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $68.1K
Könyvelő
$8.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$91.8K
Üzleti elemző
$55.2K
Adatelemző
$79K
Adattudományi vezető
$87K
Adattudós
$64.7K
Pénzügyi elemző
$40.5K
Emberi erőforrások
$77.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$42.9K
Befektetési bankár
$45.2K
Termékmenedzser
$61.7K
Projektmenedzser
$179K
Értékesítés
$113K
Megoldástervező
$62.5K

Adatarchitekt

Műszaki programvezető
$135K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at BDO is Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BDO is $68,082.

