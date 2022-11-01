Cégjegyzék
BCI Fizetések

A BCI fizetése $38,592 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $81,455-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BCI. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $80K
Termékmenedzser
$81.5K
Értékesítés
$38.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
The highest paying role reported at BCI is Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $81,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCI is $80,014.

