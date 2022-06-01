Cégjegyzék
BCE
BCE Fizetések

A BCE fizetése $38,868 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $125,819-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BCE. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
CP2 $73.2K
CP3 $94.4K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Hálózati Mérnök

Adatmérnök

Adattudós
CP2 $69.3K
CP3 $95.7K
Termékmenedzser
CP2 $72.6K
CP3 $90.1K
CP4 $126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Megoldástervező
CP2 $82.2K
CP3 $104K

Adatarchitekt

Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $72.7K
Üzleti elemző
Median $59.3K
Értékesítés
Median $38.9K
Adatelemző
Median $60.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $62.5K
Marketing
Median $60.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $108K
Terméktervező
Median $54.9K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $79.7K
Könyvelő
$69.2K

Műszaki Könyvelő

Üzleti műveletek
$62.5K
Adattudományi vezető
$108K
Marketing műveletek
$60.7K
Projektmenedzser
$79.6K
Értékesítés támogatás
$54.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BCE cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the CP4 level évi $125,819 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BCE cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $72,645.

