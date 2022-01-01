Cégjegyzék
BBC
BBC Fizetések

A BBC fizetése $23,231 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $137,102-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BBC. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Junior Software Engineer $52.8K
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $134K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $137K

Könyvelő
$52.1K
Üzleti elemző
$89.4K
Adatelemző
$69K
Adattudós
$82.9K
Emberi erőforrások
$66.3K
Informatikus (IT)
$64.7K
Gépészmérnök
$70.2K
Terméktervező
$23.2K
Megoldástervező
$121K
UX kutató
$62.7K
GYIK

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti BBC je Szoftvermérnöki vezető s roční celkovou odměnou $137,102. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti BBC je $69,014.

Egyéb források